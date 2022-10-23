Progress Towards the SDG Land Degradation and Restoration Commitments

In 2015 we celebrated world leaders’ recognition of the foundational and strategic role that sustainable land management must play to advance biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

Six years after the SDGs were set in motion and more than a third of the way into their implementation timeframe, it is important to assess how far we have come: what have countries done to address their ambitious but critical cross-cutting commitments to combat desertification, restore degraded land and soil, and strive to achieve a land degradation-neutral world? This assessment is particularly timely given that the 2021 High Level Political Forum reviewed progress toward SDG 13 on climate action and considered the integrated, indivisible, and interlinked nature of the SDGs. As such, we studied progress towards land-focused elements of reports on SDG 13 as well as SDG 15 to “protect, restore, and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and half and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss.”

There are indeed countries that have advanced their SDG land degradation and restoration commitments. Some have undertaken thoughtful planning or allocated new resources. Others have augmented or strengthened land restoration and sustainable land management practices in an inclusive way. A few have introduced ambitious reforms, established new national programs, or drafted new legislation to ensure long-term efficacy. However, our review suggests that many countries have yet to prioritize land degradation neutrality in their national development agendas and most have not undertaken significant action. Even those who have acted decisively have a long way to go before their new laws, policies and strategies are fully implemented, or their programs reach the necessary scale.

This lack of sufficient action is particularly vexing since many countries have also made similar environmental commitments to other UN frameworks: the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). Since the commitments and reporting requirements of the SDGs overlap significantly with those of the UNFCCC and UNCCD, policy designers have mutually reinforcing incentives to advance this SDG commitment.

When environmental degradation is minimized and restoration efforts are prioritized, ecosystems can sequester and store more carbon and lessen the impact of some climate change effects. As we advance the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, we can hope to see greater alignment and collaboration across the agencies striving for a more sustainable world.

Reaching the SDG land degradation neutrality target will require strong political commitment in all countries, backed by dedicated resources, to enact concerted, deliberate, and multi-sectorial efforts. Up to now, countries have sometimes been distracted by competing priorities or limited by lack of capacity or by the belief that environmental challenges are too complex to resolve. It is now time for governments, development partners, civil society practitioners, experts, and researchers to come together and pool their experience, expertise, resources, and institutional reach. The post-COVID-19 world we all hope for depends on whether people – everyone, everywhere – can count on robust environmental policies to bolster their food security, livelihoods, health, and climate resilience.

The highly visible and powerful platform provided by the SDGs only works if it catalyzes action. It must provide governments with incentives to act, it must offer effective advocacy levers to civil society organizations, and it must help the broad array of stakeholders working on land degradation remain strategically aligned. This requires clear and accessible information on what countries have done – what we should celebrate – as well as on what countries could and should be doing to fulfill their SDG land degradation and restoration commitments. Such reporting must come from governments, civil society, and community-based groups around the world.

The following sections provide a detailed description of the analysis we have carried out to assess what progress countries have made toward SDG15 on land degradation neutrality and the indicator that tracks this commitment, 15.3.1.