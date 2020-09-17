Progress towards the realization of the human rights to water and sanitation (2010–2020) - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation (A/HRC/45/11) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Summary

A decade has passed since water and sanitation have been explicitly recognized as a human right, yet the specifics of how to implement them still require further clarification and understanding. In order to clarify ways to implement the human rights to water and sanitation, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, Léo Heller, illustrates the progress made in realizing those rights since 2010. The progress identified is dissected through a three-dimensional framework – human rights as a driver, human rights as a policy tool and human rights as a people-centric approach – that reflects the thematic reports produced during the Special Rapporteur’s tenure.