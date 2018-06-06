Progress Report - January 2016-December 2017: IASC Gender Reference Group

KEY RESULTS FOR 2017

Update of the IASC’s 2008 Gender Policy Statement and Creation of Accountability Framework:

Following the extensive consultation process across the IASC structures (Principals, WG, Subsidiary Bodies, Global Clusters and field presence) and with other relevant stakeholders, and with the support of the GRG Policy Advisory Group (UN Women, Oxfam, OCHA, WFP, WRC, UNFPA, UNDP and IASC Secretariat), the process for the policy update was completed with the IASC Working Group's endorsement of the new policy and its associated AF in Dec 2017.

Whilst maintaining the IASC’s commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in humanitarian action and reflecting the recently adopted structural changes of the IASC, the new version of the policy now reflects major developments in humanitarian normative priorities adopted since 2008, such as those developed at the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit (2016), the New York Declaration on Refugees and Migrants (2016), the SDGs (2015) and the Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Framework 2015. Key themes in the policy include humanitarian financing, localization, the humanitarian-development nexus, cash based programming and innovation.

The IASC Gender Accountability Framework is based on the revised policy, and is developed to capture, monitor and measure the performance of the IASC Bodies as per their roles and responsibilities set out in the policy. The IASC Gender Accountability Framework will also measure whether the key standards laid out in the policy are implemented at global and field levels, in order to monitor progress in the implementation of the policy.

Update of The IASC’s Handbook on Gender in Humanitarian Action

Field testing of the prototype handbook was conducted in Afghanistan and Ethiopia in April and May of 2017, respectively. The practical usefulness of the handbook and its content were assessed and reviewed by a wide variety of frontline humanitarian stakeholders, incl. UN, INGOs, LNGOs, govt. etc.

A comprehensive report was developed and shared with the Handbook Steering Committee (UN Women, CARE, WFP, UNFPA, UNHCR, GenCap, Oxfam, Interaction, WRC, OCHA, ECHO) with key recommendations of providing practical working examples of developing prog. plans through assessment, gender analysis and participation through case-studies and best practice on a sector-by sector basis.

By end of December 2017, the content of the handbook has been completed and sent for copy editing and publication design. Submission to the Working Group for endorsement will happen in early 2018.

ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment Side-Event

The GRG co-hosted a side event at ECOSOC HAS with UN Women and the United Arab Emirates on "Moving from commitments to implementation: women and girls in the context of crisis". The side event was a forum to discuss internal reforms that the UN and other humanitarian and development agencies should undertake to ensure that (a) the needs and vulnerabilities of women and girls are planned for and met during humanitarian crises and (b) women are empowered as first responders, income generators for their families and instrumental in the development of the resilience of themselves, their households and their communities. The speakers at the event were Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, Under Secretary General, Partnerships, IFRC; Ms. Joan Timoney, Senior Director of Advocacy and External Relations, Women’s Refugee Commission on behalf of the IASC Gender Reference Group and Ms. Sonya Ruparel, Deputy Humanitarian Director, ActionAid.

Establish Connections with other IASC Subsidiary Bodies and Re-establish working relationship GenCap

Connections to IASC subsidiary bodies initiated through the IASC subsidiary body co-chairs’ meeting. Engagement with HFTT established. Input to TOR for HDN completed.

GRG co-chair (UN Women) engaged extensively with GenCap with input to the Strategic Review and to the Strategic Framework.