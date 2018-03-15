Progress report on the Implementation of the European Agenda on Migration

INTRODUCTION

The European Agenda on Migration continues to provide a comprehensive framework for the EU's work on migration. Action is being taken forward on all the key work strands of the Agenda but the migratory challenge and pressure remains very high, bearing in mind the geopolitical fragility and long term demographic and socio-economic trends in Europe's neighbourhood and beyond.

This report provides an overview of progress and developments on all work strands, including the protection of children,1 since the Commission's last report in November 2017.2 It also takes stock of progress made in line with the Commission's roadmap to reach a deal by June 2018 on the comprehensive migration package presented to the EU Leaders' Meeting in December 2017.3 This illustrates the comprehensive nature of the work and the need to maintain the intensity of the EU's efforts across the board.

Finally, this report also identifies concrete key actions, which are necessary to ensure the continued effectiveness of the EU response, in particular the need for additional financial investment jointly from the Member States and the EU to support the EU action on the external dimension of migration.

SITUATION ALONG THE MAIN MIGRATION ROUTES

In 2017, the migratory situation became more stable, but remained challenging. With almost 205 000 irregular border crossings in 2017, there were overall 28% fewer arrivals than in 2014, the year before the crisis.4 Yet the situation is fragile, and work on all migratory routes is continuing in 2018 to maintain the downward trend. At the same time, pressure on national migration systems, while decreasing, remains at a high level. In 2017 685 000 asylum applications were lodged within the EU (a decrease of 43% compared to 2016), including 160 000 lodged by children,5 and Member States issued almost one million first instance asylum decisions.

Eastern Mediterranean route

On the Eastern Mediterranean route, migratory movements have continued the trend seen since the EU-Turkey Statement in March 2016. For 2017 as a whole, 42 319 migrants arrived via the Eastern Mediterranean route, compared to 182 227 in 2016.7 As for 2018, by 6 March 2018, there had been 3 126 recorded arrivals in the Greek islands, compared to 2 689 over the same period in 2017.8 There has been a slight change in the relative share of the main nationalities of migrants involved. In 2017, the three main nationalities were Syrian (40%), Iraqi (19%), and Afghani (11%): to date in 2018, the shares have slightly shifted, with Syrians making up 32%, Iraqis 27% and Afghanis 13%.

While crossings from Turkey to Italy, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania have recently been very few, irregular crossings from Turkey into Greece via the land border have been higher in comparison to previous years. These crossings rose almost 80% in 2017 compared to 2016 to reach more than 5 500, and 2018 until 4-5 March has seen 838 detections, compared to 291 in the same period in 2017. It should be noted that the largest share of these crossings concerns Turkish nationals, representing over 50% of the crossings so far this year.

Western Balkans route

The trend of relative stability along the Western Balkans route during 2017 has been maintained into 2018. Enhanced border controls and concerted cooperation between EU Member States, EU Agencies and the Western Balkan countries has continued to make irregular transit via the Western Balkan route more difficult. However, strengthened controls on primary routes may encourage the development of new routes or diversion elsewhere. It can also lead to adaptation by smuggling networks and use of new modi operandi – including techniques which put migrants at greater risk in order to maintain smugglers' profit margins.This calls for continued efforts to monitor developments and to cooperate against the smugglers.

The majority of detected illegal border crossings at the EU external border were recorded at the borders with Serbia. There have also been signs of a sub-route developing through Albania, Montenegro, and Bosnia-Herzegovina towards Croatia and Slovenia. Continued monitoring is also crucial as regards the increased number of detections of Iranian nationals trying to enter the EU via the Western Balkan countries. The increased number of attempts recorded in recent months coincides with Serbia's decision of granting visa-free entry to Iranian citizens. Most attempts to enter the EU illegally were recorded while travelling by air from Belgrade, using forged or fraudulently obtained documents. Finally, migratory movements from the Western Balkans countries back towards Greece need to be closely monitored, with 2017 seeing a notable increase in detected flows from Albania to Greece, albeit at low levels overall.