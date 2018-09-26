26 Sep 2018

Progress on the Making Cities Sustainable and Resilient Action - Issue 2, May - August 2018

Report
from UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UN Human Settlements Program
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.28 MB)

Cities in focus: Asuncion and Kampala

The City of Asunción began implementing the CRPT in 2017 and is seeking to align the Tool’s main outcome, the Actions for Resilience, with the existing PLAN ASU VIVA that sets out the ongoing processes and programmes within the city. The Mayor of the Paraguayan capital, Mario Ferreiro, highlighted that having a ‘clear diagnosis’ of risks in the city and an in-depth picture of resilience measures is a major challenge. Through the partnership with UN-Habitat and under the MCRS action, the city has already made major advances in gathering this information from across the city by working with numerous departments within the local government as well as public and private operators providing basic services. The city is currently conducting a diagnosis against UN-Habitat’s benchmarks and articulating actions.

Interview with the Mayor of Asunción

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had been engaged in a series of capacity building exercises on disaster risk reduction and has completed their self-assessment on disaster resilience building progress using the Disaster Resilience Scorecard for Cities. The Scorecard has helped KCCA to identify potential areas of improvement and informed the development of a disaster risk reduction (DRR) action plan. On August 9, 2018, more than 140 stakeholders from local government agencies, academia, NGOs, donor agencies, vulnerable groups, media and private sector, gathered to review the draft DRR action plan and priorities for disaster risk management for Kampala City. Hon. Beti Olive Namisango Kamya, Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, affirmed that DRR is in the political radar as it is closely linked to the development issues. She called all stakeholders to be engaged in refining DRR action plans and its implementation to reduce the vulnerability of the city.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.