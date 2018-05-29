Progress on the Making Cities Sustainable and Resilient Action - Issue 1, January-April 2018

The Making Cities Sustainable and Resilient Action is a joint initiative of UNISDR, UN-Habitat and the European Commission aiming to improve the understanding of, and capacity to, address disaster risks and build resilience at the local level, including in crisis-prone cities.

The Action is helping make life safer in 25 cities with a collective population of 55 million by building the capacity of local governments to address disaster risk reduction and resilience. Beneficiary cities face a range of hazards, from flooding and drought to demographic shifts and institutional obstacles. Local governments are on the frontline dealing with shocks and stresses in cities. They bring together key actors, know the local context and are catalysts to transformational action.

The Action has thus far trained 70 municipal staff, focal points and partners who are leading DRR and resilience efforts in their cities through workshops, data collection, stakeholder engagement and other activities.