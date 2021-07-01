Progress on household drinking water, sanitation and hygiene | 2000-2020: Five years into the SDGs

HIGHLIGHTS

Five years into the SDGs

The World Health Organization and United Nations Children’s Fund (WHO/ UNICEF) Joint Monitoring Programme for Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (JMP) produces internationally comparable estimates of progress on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and is responsible for global monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets related to WASH. In 2020, the JMP released updated estimates for WASH in schools and WASH in health care facilities (2000-2019). This report presents updated national, regional and global estimates for WASH in households for the period 2000 to 2020 and takes stock of progress five years into the SDG period (2015-2020).

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development called for ‘ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all’ under SDG6, and established ambitious indicators for WASH services under targets 6.1 and 6.2. While the number of countries with estimates available for the new SDG global indicators has increased with each JMP progress update, many still only have a small number of data points making it difficult to assess trends.

However we now have enough data to begin to assess the prospects for achieving the SDG targets. This report extrapolates estimates based on existing trends to illustrate current trajectories and the acceleration required to achieve universal coverage by 2030.