Progress, gaps and challenges in addressing child, early and forced marriage, and measures to ensure accountability at the community and national levels (A/HRC/50/44) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Progress, gaps and challenges in addressing child, early and forced marriage, and measures to ensure accountability at the community and national levels, including for women and girls at risk of and those subjected to this harmful practice

Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 41/8 on consequences of child, early and forced marriage. It refers to progress, gaps and challenges in addressing child, early and forced marriage, and measures to ensure accountability at the community and national levels, including for women and girls at risk of and those subjected to this harmful practice. It highlights some promising practices, including in the area of social accountability, and concludes that important gaps and challenges persist.

I. Introduction

1. Child, early and forced marriage is a human rights violation and a harmful practice that leads to the infliction of physical, mental or sexual harm or suffering. It has short-term and long-term consequences, including on the child’s natural development, and has a negative impact on the capacity of victims to realize the full range of their rights.

2. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the prevalence rate of child marriage among girls remains high, particularly in some regions, such as West and Central Africa (37 per cent) and South Asia (28 per cent) where the prevalence rate for girls is 7 to 9 times higher than for boys.

3. Latin America and the Caribbean is the only region where child marriages have not decreased in the last 25 years (25 per cent), and 9 out of 10 countries with data show a prevalence of child marriage among boys that is above the global average.

4. Child marriages also persist in Europe and Central Asia. While the rates of officially registered marriages of girls aged from 15 to 19 range between 2 and 23 per cent, the true percentages might be higher, as many child marriages are never registered. Rates of child marriage spike among marginalized communities – in particular Roma girls in south-eastern Europe.

5. In the Middle East and North Africa, while the practice of child marriage had been declining, gender inequalities, instability and humanitarian crises have pushed it back up. Regional prevalence masks wide variations across countries in the region, which ranges from 3 per cent of women being married before they reach the age of 18 in Algeria to 32 per cent in Yemen. In addition, data on national averages do not capture trends in child marriage prevalence at the subnational level, where rates are likely to be much higher, particularly in countries affected by conflict.

6. A variety of underlying conditions lead to high prevalence of child, early and forced marriage. These include persistent gender-based discrimination and violence, including in the family, patriarchal values, the poverty and socioeconomic situation of families, misconceptions about providing protection through marriage, misguided strategies for preserving communities’ identity, cultural practices, discriminatory gender norms and gender stereotypes, intersecting gender inequalities, lack of effective protection of girls’ human rights comprising access to quality education and sexual and reproductive health, insecurity, lack of awareness of the detrimental impact, prejudices as regards women’s leadership capacities and role in society, and negative coping strategies in humanitarian settings. Other structural factors that facilitate the spread of this harmful practice include ineffective systems for the registration of all births and marriages, national legislation that allows for child marriage, and legal provisions that enable perpetrators of rape and/or other sexual crimes to avoid sanctions by marrying the victim.

7. In its resolution 41/8, the Human Rights Council expressed concern that child, early and forced marriage often coincides with impunity and a lack of accountability and access to justice, particularly at the community level. In this regard, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit a written report, with input from all relevant stakeholders, on progress, gaps and challenges in addressing child, early and forced marriage, and measures to ensure accountability at the community and national levels, including for women and girls at risk of and those subjected to this harmful practice. The Council further requested the High Commissioner to organize two regional workshops to discuss this issue, and to reflect the outcomes of the workshops in the above-mentioned report.

8. The present report is submitted in pursuance of resolution 41/8. In accordance with the resolution, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) organized two workshops, held from 16 to 18 June 2021, with regional focuses on Africa, South Asia and South-East Asia. Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the workshops were held online. The participants included experts from international human rights mechanisms, regional organizations, civil society organizations and United Nations entities. Girl activists also shared their views through video messages.

9. The discussions during the workshops were focused on measures to enhance accountability, from a human rights perspective, in the context of child, early and forced marriage. The participants discussed issues regarding legal prohibition and criminalization, budgeting and social accountability, reporting and the measuring of progress.

10. For the preparation of the report, OHCHR also solicited inputs from relevant stakeholders, including Member States, United Nations agencies, funds and programmes, national human rights institutions and civil society organizations. As at 4 April 2022, 43 replies had been received, including 24 from Member States. All the submissions are available on the OHCHR website.8 OHCHR also reviewed recent studies and research.