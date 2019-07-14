Progress for Every Child in the SDG Era: Are we on track to achieve the SDGs for children? The situation in 2019

Are we on track to achieve the SDGs for children?

The SDGs are universal in scope. Their call to leave no one behind puts the world’s most vulnerable and marginalized people – including children – at the top of the 2030 Agenda.

But four years since world leaders committed to achieving the SDGs, are we on track to achieve the goals for children? Do we have enough information to know?

Progress for Every Child in the SDG Era, a report released in March 2018, assessed the world’s performance to date, focusing on 44 indicators that directly concern the 2030 Agenda’s most vulnerable constituency: children.

This brochure revisits the conclusions of that report, updated with 2018 data for a 2019 perspective. Our assessment is sobering:

• Almost a billion (945 million) children live in countries where the SDGs remain out of reach. The current trajectory of these countries puts them off track for at least two thirds of the child-related targets on which they can be assessed. Countries are most likely to be off track on goals concerning children’s protection from violence. In terms of providing a safe and clean environment for children, countries are faring relatively better but still far short of the progress envisioned by the SDGs.

• Many children remain effectively uncounted given the limited coverage of SDG data, but this situation is improving. All regions have recorded increased data coverage on child SDG indicators since our 2018 report. Over the past year, the likelihood of a country having no or insufficient data to assess its trajectory towards a child SDG target has fallen from 62 to 56 per cent.

• On average, 75 per cent of child SDG indicators in every country either have insufficient data or show insufficient progress to meet global SDG targets by 2030. This brief calls for a step-change – both in assessing the situation of children everywhere, and using data to target our efforts to reach those at greatest risk of being left behind.