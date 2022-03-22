Progress on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene | 2000-2020: Five years into the SDGs

INTRODUCTION

The WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme for Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (JMP) produces internationally comparable estimates of progress on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and is responsible for global monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets related to WASH. This snapshot presents regional estimates for WASH in households, schools and health care facilities in the African Union and assesses progress five years into the SDG period (2015-2020).

Achieving SDG WASH targets in Africa will require a dramatic acceleration in current rates of progress.

KEY MESSAGES