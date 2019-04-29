Programmes and Operations - Strategic Engagement for 2019

FOREWORD

I am pleased to share the Strategic Priorities for 2019 for the Programmes and Operations Division of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). This document outlines our plans and anticipated opportunities for collaboration for the year ahead. Our IFRC role within the humanitarian network is essential but can only be successful with the support and collaboration of a diverse range of partners.

These priorities support the full spectrum of humanitarian activities that the IFRC and its member National Societies provide. They link our work on preparedness and capacity building, emergency operations, and long-term resilience building to help communities, local organizations, and our wider collective humanitarian network respond to diverse threats to community safety, health, and well-being. These threats are dynamic and vary from community to community and over time. They include pandemic and health risks, natural and technological hazards, conflict and complex emergencies, population displacements, and road accidents – issues that threaten our development gains and increase the exposure and vulnerability of people and communities.

Within the framework of Strategy 2020 and the overall direction set by the General Assembly through the secretariat Plan and Budget 2016–2020, the Programmes and Operations Division aim to contribute towards the following strategic objectives in 2019:

Aligning and integrating our vision and actions for results: We provide leadership in coordinating the aspirations and strategies of National Society partners engaged in vital services to the communities to maintain their relevance in the changing world. We advocate on behalf of the people and the communities left behand with external and internal audiences based on our principles and values to achieve humanitarian priorities that meet the needs of vulnerable populations.

We make the last miles our first miles.*

Strengthening capacity and our base of expertise: We strengthen the coherence and consistency of National Societies Capacity Strengthening approaches through Programmes and Operations so that the National Societies become more relevant to meet humanitarian needs by increasing the magnitude, quality and impact of their work. We actively promote National Society led initiatives to encourage them to act as centers of learning. As a catalyst for change and renewal, the secretariat will continue to maintain the institutional memory of the IFRC and promote programmatic learning and knowledge management for benefit of all partners.

We also provide global leadership to strengthen and expand the pool of technical expertise in operational leadership as well as in all our areas of focus to ensure that the IFRC membership and the secretariat always maintain a well-trained and deployment-ready HR capacity in all areas of our programming and emergency operations.

Strengthening emergency response: At the request of National Societies, we speedily mobilize and coordinate international assistance during large scale disasters and health emergencies at the scale to make a real difference among the most vulnerable. We accompany the National Societies to deliver more effective responses to emergencies through comprehensive preparedness, response and recovery operations. We strive to increase share of consistent and reliable Red Cross Red Crescent action in support of communities affected by disasters and crises.

Building Community Resilience: We ensure enhanced focus on community resilience activities alongside well-known disaster assistance efforts. The longer-term programmes focus on contributing to building safer and more resilient communities through an integrated programming approach. We support National Societies to scale up their leadership and institutional capacities that extend their reach and quality of services.

Improving quality, efficiency and transparency: Working with the IFRC Regional Offices, we help National Societies meet the growing expectations for operational accountability and transparency by beneficiaries, donors and our partner organizations through improved operational planning, stronger technical oversight, high quality evaluation and better use of data and evidence.

Enhancing our profile and influence: Through Programmes and Operations, we provide support to National Societies, through our field offices, to strengthen their relations with international and regional organizations, and respective governments to persuade decision makers and opinion leaders to act, at all times, in the interest of vulnerable people, and with full respect for fundamental principles.

Deepening our tradition of togetherness through shared leadership and enhanced partnerships: Through Programmes and Operations, we contribute towards strengthening cooperation and collaboration within the RCRC Movement through modernized cooperation mechanisms and tools, and a greater sense of belonging, ownership, and trust in our International Federation.

Thank you for your partnership and support.

Jagan Chapagain Under-Secretary General Programmes and Operations Division