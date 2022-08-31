World

Programme Quality Tool Box: Links of Templates & Tools related to CVA Project Cycle

What is in the Programme Quality tools Box for CVA

General CVA Tools and Templates

  • Key CVA Resources
  • Market Assessment and Analysis Tools
  • TIP Sheets on CVA
  • Recovery
  • Health
  • Protection, Child Protection, HLP, GBV
  • Cash Coordination
  • Data Protection
  • COVID-19
  • Social Protection tools
  • Climate change, Environment and CVA
  • 5Ws
  • Protection and CVA
  • GBV Case Management

Cash for Work and Vouchers

  • Cash for Work (CFW)
  • CFW - Response Analysis
  • CFW Implementation
  • CFW M&E

Vouchers

  • Voucher Tools for implementation
  • Voucher Tools for Monitoring

Tools related to CVA Project Cycle

o Preparedness and Anticipatory Action

o Organization Cash Readiness Tool

o Incorporate CVA into financial systems

o Standard Operating Procedures

o Scenario development and analysis

o Anticipatory Action

o Assessments

o Need Assessments

o Market Assessment and RAM

o Assessing Services and Service Providers

o Identify and quantify priority needs

o Assess organizational capacity

o Analysis

o Analysis Tools

o Feasibility modality and mechanism

o Market Analysis

o Analyse risks

o Transfer value

o Targeting

o Implementation Partner Capacity analysis

o Response Analysis

o Implementation Setup

o Develop operation plan

o Beneficiary communication and accountability

o Service provider selection

o Beneficiary data management & protection

o Registration

o Training & communication

• Distribution

o Planning & implementing distributions

o Encashment planning

o Reconciliation

• Monitoring and Evaluation

o Planning

o Develop M&E strategy

o Encashment monitoring

o Post-distribution monitoring

o Market monitoring

o Evaluation criteria & questions

