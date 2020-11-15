The Programme Based Approach – 10 lessons

This report presents ten lessons from the first years of PBA implementation and learning.

Following the Grand Bargain commitments to make humanitarian funding more efficient and effective, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has together with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (NMFA) and Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) tested a more flexible approach to humanitarian funding called the programme based approach (PBA).

This report presents 10 lessons from the first years of PBA implementation and learning. The study is intended as a contribution to the policy debate on increasing the provision of quality funding for humanitarian response, and as a step towards building the case for continuing and scale-up of programme-based funding.

For more information, please contact nina.stensholt@nrc.no.