Programmatic Guidance on Integrating Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Economic Empowerment of Young People

In response to a growing demand by young people in East and Southern Africa to address their development priorities and needs in a coherent manner, the UN and partners have introduced and implemented a range of initiatives to support economic empowerment of young people while responding to their health priorities, including for sexual and reproductive health and well-being.

To support further integration of ASRHR and youth economic empowerment programming and ensure the operationalization of the 3Es Policy framework for young people, UNFPA, ILO, the World Bank, the African Development Bank and other strategic technical experts have commissioned this Regional Programme Guidance on Integrating Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Economic Empowerment Programmes for adolescent and young people.

The purpose of this guidance document is to support national and subnational stakeholders with evidence-based programmatic guidance to design and implement effective programmes integrating ASRHR and economic empowerment interventions for adolescent and young people.