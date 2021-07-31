Programmatic Adaptation Support in the Context of COVID-19

Critical guidance on Nutrition Programming to support Nutrition in Emergencies (NiE) practitioners and coordination teams in their ability to continue to deliver humanitarian assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To support adaptation to prepare for and mitigate the effects of the COVID19 pandemic the Global Technical Assistance Mechanism for Nutrition is compiling, curating and presenting adaptations that are being rolled out in countries for Infant and Child Wasting, IYCF and Micronutrients, as well as Nutrition information Systems.

If you have good additional examples of adaptations please share them with us here so your experience can help others. You can also request specific support from GTAM here.

If you have particular questions or have experiences that you would like to share with your peers and global nutrition colleagues via an open discussion that others can feed into, please visit the en-net forum, we will also be compiling experiences and challenges shared on the forum for reflection in the collection.

Learn more about the available resources for prevention and management of wasting here.