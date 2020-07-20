Producing disability-inclusive data: Why it matters and what it takes

Children and adults with disabilities often face discrimination, leading to reduced access to basic social services and general lack of recognition. Addressing discrimination and promoting inclusion is an issue of concern in all sectors, and can be accomplished through quality data and evidence-based advocacy and policy.

Inclusive data are key to eliminating discrimination on the basis of disability and to accelerating global efforts towards inclusive programming. The production of inclusive data demands the involvement of persons with disabilities in all data collection processes and outcomes. This will help ensure that their experiences and needs are adequately reflected in the evidence being generated.

Different data collection efforts face different challenges, yet there are common issues to consider when planning, designing and implementing inclusive data collection. The goal of this publication is to provide general recommendations that can be applied through a combination of judgement and careful decision-making during the various stages of the evidence-generation process.