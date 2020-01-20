Proactive approaches to drought preparedness: Where are we now and where do we go from here?

INTRODUCTION

Climate variability and droughts affect all regions of the world. Drought can occur in virtually any climatic regime, in both high and low rainfall areas. In contrast to aridity, which is a permanent feature of the climate and is restricted to low rainfall areas, drought is a temporary condition brought on by water shortage. There are several definitions of drought, however all of them include a climate variability component. A drought occurs when rains fall below a long-term precipitation average in a given place. Location is critical. For example, a 10 percent decrease in precipitation in a humid area, like the Amazon River, may not be perceived as a drought, while a small climate variability in a semi-arid area might. In general, the drylands –areas that have an annual deficit in precipitation – are more drought-prone than humid lands. In the drylands, semi-arid areas, which are usually more populous and home to greater economic and social activity, suffer more from drought.

Throughout history, droughts have influenced the development of technology, especially water supply and irrigation, and have contributed to the rise and fall of civilizations. Droughts hit different parts of the globe between 2010 and 2017, bringing huge challenges. In the future, climate change may bring more frequent and severe droughts. Observed drought trends show significant regional differences in drought and its impacts (IPCC, AR5, 2014).

Droughts reduce the availability of water for human beings, animals and ecosystems.

The social impacts are more significant when severe droughts hit poor regions and vulnerable populations. When droughts are combined with conflict, such as civil wars, the social impacts can become devastating, leading to major humanitarian disasters stemming from hunger, malnutrition and thirst. There is no way to calculate the cost of the social impact when millions of lives are lost. The economic impacts are also significant, affecting activities that depend on rainfall.

Agriculture and food production are particularly affected by drought. In some cases, agricultural production may fail, leading to lost income, unemployment, erosion of assets, malnutrition and poverty. Most extremely poor people live in rural areas and depend on rainfed agriculture for their livelihoods, making them extremely vulnerable to drought. The risk of hunger is significantly greater in such areas.

For example, in 2015/2016 severe droughts linked to El Niño resulted in losses of 50–90 percent of the crop harvest in the dry corridor in Central America (FAO/IFAD/ UNICEF/WFP/WHO, 2018). Environmental impacts are also significant, including the loss of biodiversity and increased land degradation and desertification. A recent study by the Integrated Drought Management Programme (IDMP) found that the cost of drought-related impacts and the cost of doing nothing to stop them, are much higher than the expense of financing proper public policy responses (WMO/ GWP, 2017).

Society and governments have faced droughts since ancient times. Initially, their responses were directed towards providing water and food assistance. Later, while continuing short-term relief actions, they began to construct water infrastructure, both for drinking water and for irrigation. Over time, the concepts of integrated water management, drought preparedness, mitigation and response, and sustainable development have evolved. Nevertheless, present day societies, especially in the developing world, are not fully prepared to face the impacts of droughts or to reduce their vulnerability in the face of increasing population, land degradation and climate change. Consequently, drought continues to be a dangerous hazard in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries and in regions that are prone to conflicts and environmental degradation.

Biophysical conditions and governance are key considerations in building drought preparedness, mitigation and response. Governance refers to the formal and informal rules, organizations, structures and processes through which public and private actors articulate their interests, frame and prioritize issues, and make and implement decisions. In many cases, technical innovations for increasing drought preparedness, mitigation and response already exist, but their implementation is hampered because of governance and political economy factors.

This paper presents current approaches to building proactive policies that support drought-stricken populations and activities, reduce vulnerability, and strengthen resilience to droughts. The paper analyses challenges and options for countries to adopt proactive drought preparedness policies, and addresses opportunities for enhancing the role of international organizations. The first section presents an overview of the regions and countries that are most affected by drought. The following sections present the context for drought, the main approaches to drought management, and the process to build a proactive drought policy that was started by the High-Level Meeting on National Drought Policies (HMNDP) , including some country experiences. We also discuss challenges and opportunities for adopting national drought policies in developing countries and offer some suggestions of support for current and future policies, including the role of international organizations.