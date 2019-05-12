12 May 2019

Private Sector & Refugees—Pathways to Scale

from International Finance Corporation
Published on 12 May 2019
Rampant wars, conflict, and persecution are driving the world’s displaced population to record high numbers. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), by the end of 2017, more than 68 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced—more than the entire population of the United Kingdom. More than a third of displaced persons have become refugees, seeking safety across international borders.

A new IFC study—Private Sector & Refugees: Pathways to Scale—produced in partnership with The Bridgespan Group, takes an unprecedented look at over 170 initiatives in both Africa and the Middle East to understand the nature of, and derive lessons from, private sector engagement with refugees and host communities.

The study is the first to assess the landscape of initiatives and identify critical enablers for impact and scale and common pathways of private sector engagement that go beyond funding humanitarian assistance.

