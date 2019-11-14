14 Nov 2019

Private sector partners commit billions to help advance ICPD agenda

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original

Private sector organizations including the Ford Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, World Vision and many others announced at the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 they will mobilize some $8 billion in combined new pledges to achieve zero preventable maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning, zero gender-based violence and harmful practices by 2030.

A wide range of partners – from health care and technology companies to private foundations, international NGOs and sports leaders – have stepped up with commitments to advance women's, children’s and adolescents' health and well-being, including sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Although the pledged sums are tremendous, the contributions of the private sector are not only financial. These partners are also bringing innovative solutions, creativity and other resources to the table.

"The private sector is indispensable to meeting the ‘three zeros’ of the Nairobi Summit," said Mariarosa Cutillo, head of UNFPA's Strategic Partnerships Branch. "Together, partners across sectors, from health care to technology as well as philanthropic foundations and civil society, have made inspiring commitments to the health and rights of women and girls.”

The largest single contribution is from World Vision, which promised to mobilize $7 billion over the next decade in support of programmes that support maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and nutrition. This is part of World Vision's commitment to the UN Secretary-General's Every Woman Every Child initiative. campaign.

Plan International will allocate $500 million to improve the sexual and reproductive health and rights of girls and adolescents by 2025. Other major pledges include the Ford Foundation's commitment to spend $78.4 million over the next three years to address gender-based violence and support women’s empowerment, and Laerdal's $65 million pledge to reduce maternal and newborn mortality by 2030 (also as part of Every Woman Every Child). The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation committed $75 million to advance self-care in sexual and reproductive health.

Additional private sector partners that announced technical commitments in Nairobi are Philips, Johnson and Johnson Foundation, Maternity Foundation, Bayer, MSD for Mothers, BD and the Alliance for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Brazil.

Contacts

Eddie Wright
+1 917 831 2074
ewright@unfpa.org

Adebayo Fayoyin
+27 79 517 0320
fayoyin@unfpa.org

Roy Wadia
+66 848 752 634
wadia@unfpa.org

Celeste Hibbert
+66 93124 8313
hibbert@unfpa.org

About the Nairobi Summit

The governments of Kenya and Denmark, and UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, have organized this high-level political summit, from 12-14 November 2019. The Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 aims to mobilize the political will and financial commitments we urgently need to finally and fully implement the Programme of Action agreed to by 179 governments in 1994 at the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), and confirmed unanimously in a political declaration in 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.