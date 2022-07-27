Prioritizing Women: “Because it is the right thing to do and the smart thing to do to achieve zero hunger”

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY

The world is faced with an unprecedented humanitarian challenge, ‘business as usual’ for WFP is not an option. The combination of conflict, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic have devastated people’s lives, livelihoods, and national economies. UNHCR tells us that a record 82.4 million people have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict in 2020. 1 Eightysix percent of people displaced abroad are living in developing countries.2 An additional 7 million people were internally displaced at the end of 2020 due to extreme weather events. 3 In 2022, the UN estimates that 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance.4 Our work needs to be more efficient and impactful than ever. Prioritizing women and supporting their economic empowerment will get us that impact.

Unleashing women’s economic power is our best bet to achieve gender equality and lift millions out of poverty and food insecurity. The International Monetary Fund estimates that women’s economic parity with men would increase global GDP with up to 27%.5 This has been projected to amount to as much as USD 12 trillion annually by 2025.6 Evidence shows that when women are economically empowered, everyone benefits, not just because economies grow, but also because women tend to invest their earnings in their families and local communities. For example, in 2016, women migrant workers, who make up for 50% of the migrant population globally, were responsible for half of the USD 601 billion in remittances that were sent to families in developing countries despite earning less than migrant men.7 Moreover, greater inclusion of women in the labour market keeps girls in school, delays girls’ sexual debut, reduces child marriage, improves girls’ nutritional status, and enhances economic resilience of the household which results in immediate and longer-term poverty reduction and improved food security. Women's potential is enormous. The needs are staggering. Putting more money into more women’s hands is imperative.

Gender equality is a fundamental human right, yet women continue to be among those furthest left behind. Millions of women and girls across the world face daily violence and discrimination and are restricted from accessing the instruments to improve their lives because of systemic discrimination. Women make up the majority of adults living on less than USD 1.90 per day8 and the gender poverty gap is growing. In 2021, there were 118 women in poverty for every 100 men in the same circumstances globally. By 2030 this ratio is expected to rise to 121 poor women for every 100 poor men.9 The gap is greatest in countries affected by crises,10where poverty among women is further exacerbated by violence. One in five displaced women in complex humanitarian settings are estimated to have experienced sexual violence. The IMF estimates that an increase in violence against women by 1 percentage point is associated with a 9 percent lower level of economic activity.11 The intrinsic interlinkages between poverty, food insecurity and malnutrition mean that the world will not achieve zero hunger without equality between men and women.