Prioritising the role of community health workers in the COVID-19 response

Madeleine Ballard1,2, Emily Bancroft3, Josh Nesbit4, Ari Johnson5,6, Isaac Holeman4,7, Jennifer Foth8, Debbie Rogers9, Jane Yang5, James Nardella10, Helen Olsen4, Mallika Raghavan10, Raj Panjabi10,11, Rebecca Alban3, Serah Malaba8, Molly Christiansen8, Stephanie Rapp5, Jennifer Schechter12, Patrick Aylward12, Ash Rogers13, Jacques Sebisaho14, Clarise Ako14, Nandini Choudhury2,15, Carey Westgate1, Julius Mbeya13, Ryan Schwarz11,15, Matthew H Bonds16,17, Rehan Adamjee18, Julia Bishop19, Amanda Yembrick4, David Flood20,21, Meg McLaughlin22, Daniel Palazuelos11,23

Abstract

COVID-19 disproportionately affects the poor and vulnerable. Community health workers are poised to play a pivotal role in fighting the pandemic, especially in countries with less resilient health systems. Drawing from practitioner expertise across four WHO regions, this article outlines the targeted actions needed at different stages of the pandemic to achieve the following goals: (1) PROTECT healthcare workers, (2) INTERRUPT the virus, (3) MAINTAIN existing healthcare services while surging their capacity, and (4) SHIELD the most vulnerable from socioeconomic shocks. While decisive action must be taken now to blunt the impact of the pandemic in countries likely to be hit the hardest, many of the investments in the supply chain, compensation, dedicated supervision, continuous training and performance management necessary for rapid community response in a pandemic are the same as those required to achieve universal healthcare and prevent the next epidemic.