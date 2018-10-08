PRIO Policy Brief: Continued Failure to End Wartime Sexual Violence

Nordås, Ragnhild & Robert Nagel (2018) Continued Failure to End Wartime Sexual Violence, PRIO Policy Brief, 7. Oslo: PRIO.

Introduction

In 2008, the United Nations Security Council passed resolution 1820, which demanded ‘the immediate and complete cessation by all parties to armed conflict of all acts of sexual violence against civilians with immediate effect’. In the following two years, resolutions 1888 (2009) and 1960 (2010) further emphasized the importance of ending conflict-related sexual violence, and in 2012 the government of the United Kingdom in collaboration with Angelina Jolie launched the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI).

However, recent reports of funding cuts suggest that the international commitment to end wartime sexual violence might be faltering. This development is concerning, as the problem of sexual violence remains severe in many conflict zones, and an update of the SVAC dataset for the years 2010–2015 confirms that we are failing to put a stop to or significantly reduce the number of armed organizations that commit such violence.

In 2014, the first iteration of the Sexual Violence in Armed Conflict (SVAC) dataset was released to facilitate quantitative studies investigating the causes and consequences of conflict-related sexual violence. Analyses of the data busted several myths and misconceptions about wartime sexual violence. For example, the data showed that sexual violence is not only, or even foremost, a problem of unruly rebels. State forces are frequent perpetrators. The data also demonstrated how there is significant variation in sexual violence over time, across conflicts, and between different conflict actors.

Not only that, the data also reaffirmed that sexual violence is not inevitable in war, as many conflict actors are able to effectively prohibit it.

We are releasing an updated version of the SVAC dataset, covering the years 2010–2015, to see what new trends are emerging The original dataset included information for the period 1989 to 2009. Since then, multiple conflicts have underscored the importance of continued attention to conflict-related sexual violence. Despite the data indicating that sexual violence is very much a state problem, public attention has largely focused on sexual violence by non-state actors, such as Daesh (ISIS) or Boko Haram. Today, we are releasing an updated version of the SVAC dataset, covering the years 2010–2015, to see what new trends are emerging.

The data is available at www.sexualviolencedata. org/ and via PRIO’s website.