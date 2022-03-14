Overview

This report describes a set of principles, key actions, and guidelines to create national scale net resilience gain and improve the continuity of critical services such as energy, transport, water, wastewater, waste, and digital communications, which enable health, education, etc. to function effectively.

The interconnected Principles for Resilient Infrastructure provide normative goals and desirable outcomes for systemic resilience of infrastructure to meet the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. The key actions and governance guidelines for resilient infrastructure communicate the collaborative activities by which infrastructure will become more resilient, together with the mechanisms for improvement and monitoring infrastructure at national scale that will deliver net resilience gain and improved provision of critical services.

These principles are applicable to any level of government, institutions, donors, investors, owners, regulators, operators, designers and contractors, service providers, and international organisations that are interested in implementing a set of actions to improve infrastructure resilience contributing to positive economic, social and environmental outcomes.