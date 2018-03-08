08 Mar 2018

Principles and practical guidance on the protection of the human rights of migrants in vulnerable situations - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Right - Addendum (A/HRC/37/34/Add.1)

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 07 Feb 2018
Download PDF (830.79 KB)

I. Introduction

  1. The present document contains the text of the principles and guidelines, supported by practical guidance, on the human rights protection of migrants in vulnerable situations which have been developed by the Global Migration Group Working Group on Human Rights and Gender Equality under the leadership of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The principles and guidelines are being submitted to the Council pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 35/17, in which the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was requested to submit, as co-Chair of the Global Migration Group Working Group on Migration,
    Human Rights and Gender Equality, principles and practical guidance on the protection of the human rights of migrants in vulnerable situations, on the basis of existing legal norms, and to report thereon to the Council at its thirty-seventh session

