Principled Aid Index

This index ranks bilateral Development Assistance Committee (DAC) donors by how they use their official development assistance (ODA) to pursue their long-term national interest in a safer, sustainable and more prosperous world.

A principled approach targets aid to countries that need it most, supports global cooperation and adopts a public spirited focus on development impact rather than a short-sighted domestic return.

