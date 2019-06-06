06 Jun 2019

Principled Aid Index

Interactive
from Overseas Development Institute
Published on 01 Mar 2019
This index ranks bilateral Development Assistance Committee (DAC) donors by how they use their official development assistance (ODA) to pursue their long-term national interest in a safer, sustainable and more prosperous world.

A principled approach targets aid to countries that need it most, supports global cooperation and adopts a public spirited focus on development impact rather than a short-sighted domestic return.

Use the toggles to view donor performance against each dimension of a principled approach, and to explore the relationship between their rankings and aid quantity. Select a donor country to see how its performance has changed over time and to understand what’s driving its score.

