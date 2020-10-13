World
Primer : Conducting Public Inquiries to Eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (September 2020)
Attachments
A public inquiry is an exploration of a systemic human rights problem where the public is invited to play a key role. It lends national human rights institutions, who have a central role to play in advocacy to eliminate female genital mutilation, a powerful tool to engage and educate the public, analyse a systemic human rights violation and advance elimination.
Therefore, UNFPA developed this primer, designed for national human rights institutions in countries where female genital mutilation is prevalent as well as their partners, to provide a concise one-stop resource for planning and conducting a public inquiry on female genital mutilation.
The primer offers essential knowledge and guidance on:
The context for national human rights institutions in focusing on gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, and UNFPA’s support for this work
Linkages between human rights related to female genital mutilation, national human rights institutions and public inquiries
The global and regional human rights frameworks applicable to female genital mutilation
The rationale for prioritizing public inquiries as strategic interventions for eliminating female genital mutilation
A step-by-step outline to hold a public inquiry on female genital mutilation, including programming guidance in the wake of COVID-19