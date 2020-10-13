Primer : Conducting Public Inquiries to Eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (September 2020)

A public inquiry is an exploration of a systemic human rights problem where the public is invited to play a key role. It lends national human rights institutions, who have a central role to play in advocacy to eliminate female genital mutilation, a powerful tool to engage and educate the public, analyse a systemic human rights violation and advance elimination.

Therefore, UNFPA developed this primer, designed for national human rights institutions in countries where female genital mutilation is prevalent as well as their partners, to provide a concise one-stop resource for planning and conducting a public inquiry on female genital mutilation.

The primer offers essential knowledge and guidance on: