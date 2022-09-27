Primary health care: Making our commitments happen - Realizing the potential of primary health care: Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and implications for future directions in the WHO European Region

Overview

This document sets out a vision for transforming primary health care in the WHO European Region based on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. This vision was inspired by the transformative action of Member States before and during the pandemic. The 53 Member States of the Region endorsed this vision at the 71st Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in September 2021. The document also serves as a guide to WHO’s products and services to Member States to strengthen primary health care, implementing the visionary commitments in the European Programme of Work 2020–2025 — United Action for Better Health and the Regional Committee resolution. Primary health care stands at the nexus of the core priorities of the European Programme of Work and is an important platform to advance each of its flagships.