Price Shocks: Rising food prices threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands of children

URGENT LIFE-SAVING ACTION IS NEEDED NOW TO SAVE THE LIVES OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN.
Conflict, climate change, the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fallout from the Ukraine crisis are interacting to create new and worsen existing hunger hotspots around the world. These overlapping crises are reversing the gains many families have made to escape poverty. While global food prices are now stabilising after reaching record highs, in many countries around the world, they continue to climb. High food prices are exacerbating existing humanitarian crises and putting the lives of millions of the world’s most vulnerable children at risk as policymakers are slow to take necessary large-scale action.
Ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and supply chain shocks have driven up the prices of food, fuel, and key agricultural inputs, keeping food prices elevated while access to employment and income have not bounced back to pre-pandemic conditions.
Conflict remains the dominant driver of the most severe incidences of acute hunger crises around the world.1 Children living in conflict zones are over two times more likely to suffer from malnutrition than children living in peaceful settings.
The war in Ukraine continues to affect global supply chains of food, fertiliser, and other key agricultural inputs such as seed, disrupting flows to import-dependent countries at a time of heightened need.
Fifty million people are on the brink of starvation, with populations in Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan, and Afghanistan experiencing catastrophic (IPC 5)i levels of hunger.
An additional 1 in 5 people – 39 million more people – are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022 than in 2021 (a 21% increase).
Despite record levels of humanitarian assistance, the gap between needs and the resources required to address them continues to grow. We are now seeing the largest-ever gap between resources required to meet the needs of the 41 humanitarian responses and the funding secured, with a current shortfall of US$32.9 billion.