Price Shocks: Rising food prices threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands of children

URGENT LIFE-SAVING ACTION IS NEEDED NOW TO SAVE THE LIVES OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN.

Conflict, climate change, the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fallout from the Ukraine crisis are interacting to create new and worsen existing hunger hotspots around the world. These overlapping crises are reversing the gains many families have made to escape poverty. While global food prices are now stabilising after reaching record highs, in many countries around the world, they continue to climb. High food prices are exacerbating existing humanitarian crises and putting the lives of millions of the world’s most vulnerable children at risk as policymakers are slow to take necessary large-scale action.