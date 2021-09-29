Price Shocks: How COVID-19 is triggering a pandemic of child malnutrition and what is needed to prevent this from happening

Executive summary

COVID-19 is fuelling food price rises for the world’s poorest. In May 2020, global food prices reached the highest levels in a decade. Retail food prices have risen in almost every country, but the impact of this has been greatest in poor countries where food costs account for a larger share of household budgets. Since the pandemic was declared, between February 2020 and July 2021 food prices rose by an average of 2.9% in the U.K., 3.6% in the U.S.A., and 4.8% in Japan and Canada. These rises were dwarfed by country-level food-price increases in Lebanon (48%), Syria (29.2%), Venezuela (29%), Uganda (21%), Yemen (18.5%), Sudan (17%), Guatemala (16.8%), Afghanistan (10.7 %), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (10.9%) and Chad (10.3%)—countries with large numbers of people who can least afford it. While food prices are increasing, so too is unemployment, putting the cost of nutritious food further out of reach for millions of families worldwide. Pandemic-related job losses and lower incomes are forcing millions of families to skip meals, opt for cheaper and less nutritious food, or go without food altogether. Developing countries are expected to lose more than US$220 billion in income because of COVID-19, which means there is less money to buy food at the same time that food (especially nutrient-rich food) is becoming more expensive and less available due to supply-chain disruptions.

This perfect storm of rising food prices and reduced incomes is already contributing to growing global hunger. As many as 161 million more people faced hunger in 2020 compared to the previous year—a 25% increase from 2019. Most worryingly, more than 41 million people are currently suffering emergency levels of food insecurity and/or famine-like conditions due to a deadly mix of conflict, climate change and the economic impacts of COVID-19.

ALREADY, HUNGER IS KILLING MORE PEOPLE PER DAY THAN COVID-19, with acute hunger estimated to kill 11 people every minute, compared to seven people per minute from the coronavirus.

Children are the most vulnerable in this ballooning hunger crisis. They have much greater needs for nutrients and become undernourished much faster than adults. Children are also at a much higher risk of dying from diseases and undernutrition associated with hunger crises. World Vision warns that the reduced access to nutritious food associated with COVID-19 could lead to a pandemic of child malnutrition, sharply reversing the development of a generation of children. By 2022, the nutritional crisis from COVID-19 could result in 13.6 million more children suffering from acute malnutrition or wasting (a severe form of acute malnutrition). This is in addition to the 47 million children under age 5 who suffered from wasting in 2019 before the onset of COVID-19.

Now is the time to act. Together, private, public and NGO sectors can strengthen food-supply chains, and empower parents and caregivers with the economic tools they need to provide nutritious food for their families. A pandemic of child malnutrition cannot occur on our watch.