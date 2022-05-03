Price hikes are aggravating hunger: Impacts the war against Ukraine is having on global food security

Price developments and their global consequences, current examples from countries in which Welthungerhilfe is active, and recommendations for action in the short, medium and long term.

Globally, food has already been getting steadily more expensive for two years. As a result of the war against Ukraine, food prices have now risen rapidly worldwide. Around 1.8 billion people have to live on less than US$3.20 a day. For them, food is becoming unaffordable. Food security is at stake for millions of people. Action must be taken now to prevent famine and long-term hunger.