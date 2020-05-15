PREVENTION: Violence against women and girls & COVID-19

INTRODUCTION

This brief provides background information on the root causes and risk factors that explain why violence against women occurs in the first place. It highlights how the context of COVID-19 is exacerbating those factors and the impact it is having on rates of violence against women and the ability to undertake evidence-based prevention work in the current context. It outlines the guiding principles for prevention activities and provides indicative interventions that can be undertaken during social distancing. The brief draws from the prevention field and evidence-based frameworks. It is a living document that will benefit from the vast and evolving knowledge of a wide range of experts who are supporting solutions to end violence against women and girls across countries and contexts.

A Note on the Intersections of Violence against Women and Children

Violence against women and children are gross violations of human rights. Though they are often addressed independently, or through different streams of work, there are several shared risk factors and social norms that drive both practices. In addition, violence against women and children intersect in the following ways*: