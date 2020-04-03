Prevention and Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in COVID-19 Quarantine Centres

Governments around the world are quickly implementing measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect their citizens. Many governments are setting up quarantine centres and their armed forces are often being mobilized to manage them. Some countries are building emergency camps on islands, while others are using existing infrastructure, such as military bases, hotels and schools.

The ICRC is already involved in discussions with State armed forces and this existing communication channel offers an opportunity to mitigate the risks in quarantine centres. The recommendations below are based on international standards, good practice and lessons learned from ICRC operations, such as the Ebola response. The recommendations can help the people in charge of COVID-19 quarantine centres manage them effectively without increasing the risks and consequences of sexual and gender-based violence.