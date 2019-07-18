Preventing Violent Extremism While Promoting Human Rights: Toward a Clarified UN Approach

Introduction

Violent attacks by individuals and groups labeled “extremist” have occurred in most countries, and violent extremism is now widely regarded as a significant threat to global peace and development. The UN system has responded accordingly with the UN secretary-general’s 2016 Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism, which recognizes the scale of the global threat and lays the groundwork for preventing violent extremism (PVE) through the UN system. The Plan of Action looks beyond hard-security-based counterterrorism measures to systematic preventive action. By focusing on prevention, it mandates UN agencies and member states to adopt a comprehensive approach to engaging with the drivers of violent extremism as well as its consequences. Most notably, the Plan of Action encourages all states to institute a national plan of action on PVE and to draft new policies and laws accordingly.

The Plan of Action’s comprehensive approach involves both aligning ongoing humanitarian, development, peacebuilding, security, and political interventions with the goals of preventing violent extremism and implementing PVE-specific programming in targeted contexts. Under this approach, PVE-aligned and PVE-specific activities cover a wide range of areas. UN PVE initiatives aspire to use human rights-based approaches, which contrast with hard-security counterterrorism responses that are often perceived to be less sensitive to human rights. UN PVE initiatives work alongside a variety of national and international networks and consortia to preempt violent social movements. The UN’s leadership and programming on PVE has provoked governmental and nongovernmental partners across the globe to align their interventions with the UN’s approach—often through the promise of donor funding and convenient analyses of local conflict that do not threaten member-state governments.

To date, there has been inadequate research on how the UN and other international organizations can promote human rights as part of their PVE programming. This report introduces new research findings on the strategic shift of UN peacebuilding interventions toward PVE, and the barriers these interventions face to protecting human rights. The main finding is that ambiguities in UN PVE projects may be hindering the promotion of human rights.

This report is based on in-person interviews conducted in 2017 and 2018 with forty-seven respondents including staff from UN headquarters in New York, UN staff from national and regional offices in Kyrgyzstan, and government officials and civil society implementing partners in Kyrgyzstan.

All interviews focused on Kyrgyzstan, though interviews in New York also compared the PVE intervention in Kyrgyzstan to other contexts. This research methodology allowed peacebuilding and development actors and their government partners to reflect upon their personal and institutional experience with emerging PVE approaches.

Kyrgyzstan was chosen as a case study for this research since the UN intervention in the country is typical of the expanding use of PVE approaches to peacebuilding and development across the globe.

In this case, the UN’s peacebuilding work has decisively shifted from focusing on social divisions and political mistrust following ethnic clashes in 2010 toward the adoption of PVE as an underlying approach in 2018 with the support of the UN Peacebuilding Fund.3 The UN is now conducting PVE projects in at least forty-seven countries (as of 2017), and the European Union is conducting counterterrorism and PVE interventions in around forty countries (as of 2018).4 The UN faces significant challenges in implementing PVE projects and programming.

UN PVE interventions are a new phenomenon and have undergone few detailed independent evaluations. The stakes are high—PVE initiatives are globally designed and constructed but acutely experienced at the local level—making PVE projects socially and politically sensitive at multiple levels since they touch upon established interests and fears. Political sensitivity can result in local resistance, yielding unintended consequences despite the UN’s good intentions. This report zeros in on one important challenge: how to ensure the promotion of international human rights in UNcommissioned PVE programming.