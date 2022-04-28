Preventing terrorists from acquiring weapons: Technical guidelines to facilitate the implementation of Security Council resolution 2370 (2017) and related international standards and good practices on preventing terrorists from acquiring weapons

Executive summary

The aim of the technical guidelines is to contribute to the enhancement of Member States’ legislative, strategic, and operational capacities to prevent, detect and counter the acquisition, illicit trafficking and use of different weapons, systems, and components.

Noting that the trafficking of illicit goods, including SALW, their ammunition, as well as IED and UAS components, is exacerbated by weak border infrastructures, as well as other border control challenges, these technical guidelines also highlight the need to enhance effective border security and management as a means for preventing the cross-border flows and movement of illicit weapons, systems, and components.

The technical guidelines employ a CMM approach, which provides a clear and logical structure. Such an approach is particularly relevant as it addresses the difficulty of achieving consistent improvements in such complex domains. Such a general approach is tailored to address the particularities of different weapon categories, systems, and components that terrorists seek to acquire and use. Such an approach includes:

Upstream measures, focused on those measures and activities aimed at preventing or deterring terrorists from acquiring such weapons, components, and systems; and

Downstream measures and activities associated with mitigation and the response to terrorist events involving such weapon categories or systems.

The general premise of this approach is that the greater the maturity and effectiveness of upstream measures, the fewer downstream measures are required. Such an approach takes into account a critical feedback loop and lessons learnt mechanism, whereby the implementation of downstream measures informs the development, refinement, and implementation of upstream measures. This document is structured and consists of three sub-modules, each focusing on a particular type of weapons category:

Submodule I

Towards technical guidance to facilitate the implementation of Security Council resolution 2370 (2017) in preventing terrorists from acquiring improvised explosive device (IED) components

Submodule II

Towards technical guidance to facilitate the implementation of Security Council resolution 2370 (2017) in preventing terrorists from acquiring unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and components

Submodule III

Towards technical guidance to facilitate the implementation of Security Council resolution 2370 (2017) in preventing terrorists from acquiring small arms and light weapons (SALW) and ammunition

Each sub-module follows a common structure that introduces effective upstream and downstream measures to address terrorist acquisition and use of the type of weapon under discussion. To help users in assessing the maturity of national and/or organizational processes and measures, each submodule provides a set of key issues for consideration in the form of guiding questions. The document is designed to facilitate self-assessment by States in their efforts to develop, refine, and implement national level technical measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons. The guidelines may also be utilized by relevant United Nations entities and other international and regional organizations to support States in such efforts, including to support the assessment visits conducted by CTED on behalf of the CTC, as well as in the facilitation of technical assistance to States.

These technical guidelines are non-binding and should be considered living working reference document. They are expected to serve as a practical tool to support the implementation of Security Council resolution 2370, relevant subsequent resolutions, good practices, and international standards. They are also expected to form a basis for dialogue at different levels, including among regional and national stakeholders in their efforts to assess, develop, review, and refine regional and national measures to prevent terrorist acquisition of weapons. Following roll-out, application and use, the document will be subject to modifications, revisions, and updates, based on feedback received from States and the technical communities of practice.

Work towards these technical guidelines is part of a broader joint project which examines existing regulatory frameworks and effective measures to prevent illicit production, procurement networks, supply-chain management (including end use/r controls), data collection and analysis, information exchange, and enforcement. This may include the conduct of a stakeholder mapping of relevant stakeholders and sectors; as well as seeking to identify further options and exploring and assessing concrete ways forward in supporting the effective implementation of 2370 (2017) and relevant subsequent resolutions.

The project is conducted, and the present document and these technical guidelines have been developed, in compliance with Security Council resolutions on counter-terrorism and the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy which strongly emphasize that all measures to counter terrorism must be in compliance with the rule of law and international human rights obligations as well as gender and age sensitive approaches.