Preventing Identity-Based Mass Violence in Cities (December 2020)

Discussion Paper by Theo Sitther and Rachel Locke

Introduction and Summary

The world is rapidly urbanizing. Over half of the global population lives in cities. An estimated 70 percent of humanity will live in urban areas by 2050. For those working to prevent the threat of violence or reduce its immediate manifestation, this urban concentration implies an urgent need to explore new frontiers of analysis, new partnerships, and new ways of exploring risks and resilience.

This discussion paper explores how the prevention of atrocities and mass violence overlaps with the prevention of chronic levels of urban violence. In exploring the connections between urban violence and atrocities, and the relationships between national and municipal authorities, this paper amplifies the unique capacities of cities to be better oriented toward prevention and suggests new areas of collaboration between parallel disciplines.