Press statement: Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (A4P+), 17 June 2021

Following a virtual meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission on the contribution of peacekeeping to peacebuilding and sustaining peace (A4P+) convened by the Chair H.E. Mr. Mohamed Edrees (Egypt) on 15 June, the Commission issued the following statement:

The Members of the Peacebuilding Commission welcome the opportunity to discuss with peacekeeping leadership and key partners the contribution of UN peacekeeping to peacebuilding and sustaining peace and express their interest in regular meetings on this topic. They underline the continued relevance of the elements highlighted in the Security Council PRST 27/2017 while stressing the need to operationalize it. They also point to the growing importance of this issue and its evolution through A4P and in the context of the C-34. They welcome the emphasis that A4P+ places on working closely with development partners, and reiterate the vital importance of coherence, strategic and operational coordination and synergies, particularly at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating the risks and impact of conflict.

They reiterate the need to mobilize more peacebuilding financing, with reference to the General Assembly High Level Meeting on Financing for Peacebuilding. They emphasize the importance of joint strategies. In this regard, they underline the need for a common vision to build and sustain peace and mitigate capability gaps during transitions, between the UN, host governments and a wide range of partners, including civil society, women, and youth organizations. They welcome the progress and further opportunities for the UN-WB collaboration in peacebuilding, including taking into account the release of the FCV strategy of the WB and the IDA 2020 replenishment, and encourage the two organizations to continue to work together in joint programming and peacebuilding assessments in support of nationally-defined peacebuilding and development priorities, in accordance with the commitments and terminology agreed upon by Member States at multilateral discussions. They recognize the crucial contribution of the PBF as a tool to enhance partnerships and coherence in peacebuilding activities.

They acknowledge the importance of the transition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and stress that partnerships are essential to support the implementation of the joint strategy on the progressive and phased drawdown of MONUSCO and to best support the Government’s stabilization and peacebuilding priorities including SSR and DDR efforts. They emphasize the importance of building on lessons from the PBC engagement, such as the support to the UN transition in Liberia and the accompaniment of peacebuilding efforts in CAR.

They reiterate the Peacebuilding Commission’s readiness to strengthen its additional advisory role to the Security Council in matters under consideration of both bodies with a view to providing specific, strategic and targeted recommendations, in line with its mandate on issues relating to peacebuilding and sustaining peace in the formation, review, drawdown and transition of peacekeeping operations. In this regard, they highlight the importance of receiving relevant SG reports in advance to help to systematize the PBC contributions to the Security Council in advance of mandate discussions.