Press Statement of the Peacebuilding Commission on Youth, Peace and Security and Peacebuilding (1 March 2021)

Following the meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission, convened by its Chair H.E. Mr.

Mohamed Edrees (Egypt), on 24 February 2021 on “Youth, Peace and Security and Peacebuilding”, with briefings by Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake, United Nations SecretaryGeneral’s Envoy on Youth, Ms. Mia Franczesca D. Estipona, Generation Peace Youth Network, the Philippines, Mr. Allwell O. Akhigbe, Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, Nigeria, and Mr.

Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, the Commission issued the following statement:

The Commission, consistent with Security Council resolutions 2250 (2015), 2419 (2018) and 2535 (2020) and the twin resolutions (A/RES/75/201 and S/RES/2558) on the 2020 review of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture, reiterated the importance of the full, effective and meaningful participation of young women and men in the prevention and resolution of conflicts and as a key aspect of the sustainability, inclusiveness and success of peacebuilding and development efforts.

The Commission, reaffirming the principle of national ownership and leadership in peacebuilding, underscored the importance of fostering an enabling and safe environment for youth working on peacebuilding and sustaining peace. It encouraged to develop and implement policies and programmes to facilitate the constructive engagement of youth, including through dedicated local, national and regional road maps on YPS, in partnership with regional and subregional organizations, international financial institutions, civil society organizations, in particular young people and youth organizations, and other stakeholders.

The Commission took note of the support provided by the Peacebuilding Fund, particularly through projects focused on youth under its Youth Promotion Initiative. The Commission encouraged partners to consider providing necessary resources to ensure adequate, predictable and sustainable financing for youth-led peacebuilding efforts.

The Commission, approved a Strategic Action Plan to strengthen PBC support and advocacy for greater and meaningful youth engagement in peacebuilding and sustaining peace, in countries and regions under its consideration, including through its timely, clear and operational advice to the Security Council, General Assembly, and ECOSOC, as appropriate; in its bridging efforts with other relevant UN bodies and partnerships with IFIs, regional and sub-regional organizations; and monitoring progress on implementation of the strategic action plan to help advance the role of youth in peacebuilding and sustaining peace.