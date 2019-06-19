Press Statement for International Day for Elimination of Sexual Violence in conflict

On the fifth International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, coming shortly after the United Nations passed Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2467 in April this year, we reflect on what it means to truly adopt a ‘holistic survivor-centred approach’. States, civil society, academia and communities must all strive to re-think existing attitudes, existing knowledge and existing practice if we are to give meaning and life to the UN Security Council Resolution’s language.