Press Release: Signing of Agreements between the African Union and the People’s Republic of China

Addis Ababa, 8 May 2020: The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Smail Chergui, and the Head of Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Liu Yuxi, signed at the AU Headquarters, two (2) Agreements for the provision by China of equipment to support the enhancement of the African Standby Force (ASF), the Group of the 5 countries fighting the Armed Terrorist Groups in the Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad), as well as Mozambique, South Sudan and Tanzania. This donation is in the framework of the long-standing partnership between the African Union and the People’s Republic of China in the domain of peace and security in the Continent.

The Agreements include delivery of the equipment, as well as training and after delivery services to be provided by China. It should be noted that this equipment support forms the second donation of China. The first donation for ASF started in July 2018 and is due to be followed by the second batch. The AU and China have agreed to continue their collaboration for the quick delivery of the equipment and its effective utilization in current AU and Sahel Operations.