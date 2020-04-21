Press Release on Live Learning Session on leveraging migrants’ contribution and protecting the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis

The Live Learning Series hosted by UCLG, Metropolis, and UN-Habitat, has brought together more than 1,000 participants over six sessions in which participants from local and regional governments, the UN system, and civil society shared their experiences, initiatives, and actions to support their communities facing the pandemic.

The Live Learning Session on April 16, organized with the Mediterranean City-to-City Migration (MC2CM) project, addressed inclusive responses to the pandemic. Mayors and vice mayors from cities that are changing the narrative on migration participated including Mayors of Grenoble, Sfax, Rabat, Tunis and Lampedusa, and Vice Mayors of Quito and Gaziantep. The UN-Habitat Executive Director spoke along with the Secretary General of UCLG and the Director General of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). Read the full Press Release here