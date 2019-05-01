Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for May (1 May 2019)

The Security Council’s programme of work for May will feature two open debates, the first on peacekeeping and the other on protection of civilians in armed conflict, Dian Triansyah Djani (Indonesia), Council President for the month, said at a Headquarters press conference today.

Outlining the priorities for his country’s month-long presidency, he said: “The goal is to achieve more interaction.” The open debate on peacekeeping, to be held on 7 May, will examine questions about training and building capacity. “This is an important issue,” he emphasized, pointing out that Indonesia is currently the largest peacekeeper on the Council, with 3,000 personnel involved in eight missions. The country intends to increase the number of its female peacekeepers, he added.

He went on to state that the open debate — to be chaired by Indonesia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs — will broadly focus on enhancing peacekeeping missions. It will feature remarks by the Secretary-General and a briefing by the Force Commander of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), offering a perspective on what is expected of peacekeepers.

The 23 May open debate on protection of civilians in armed conflict is timed to coincide with the seventieth anniversary of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, he said, adding that it will also commemorate 20 years since protection has been on the Council’s agenda. With the Foreign Minister presiding, it will include remarks by the Secretary-General, as well as briefings by the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and members of civil society.

More broadly, the Council will hold meetings on the situations in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Libya, he said, noting that it will consider the Group of Five for the Sahel (G-5 Sahel). It could hold a possible Arria formula meeting on 9 May focused on the issue of settlements in Palestine. On 21 May, the Council it will hear a joint briefing by the Chairs of its 1267, 1373 and 1540 sanctions committees, he said. Members will also discuss the situation in Yemen, mandate renewals for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), as well as the sanctions imposed on South Sudan, which are set to expire.

Speaking in his national capacity, he said Indonesia will endeavour to conduct its Council presidency in a smooth manner, using its culture and diplomacy to find unity and consensus.

In response to questions, he said the Council has not received any request for a meeting on the situation in Venezuela.

Asked about the meeting on Libya, to be held on 8 May, he said the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will brief members on that day.

Responding to a query about the 800,000 migrants in Libya, he said efforts are under way to invite Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), to brief the Council’s 10 May meeting on the latest developments. He added that he has not received any draft resolution on the matter, recalling that the Council recently held a meeting on the ceasefire and is following developments in the country.

Asked whether the Council will move to another format for its 8 May meeting on Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said the discussion will follow its usual format, but he is open to proposals.

In response to other questions, he said the Council has invited a professor from Ohio to brief the Arria formula meeting on Palestine, as have human rights lawyers. The interactive discussion will be the most important aspect of that meeting, he emphasized.

He concluded by saying there has been request for a meeting on the human rights situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

For the full programme of work, please see www.un.org/securitycouncil/events/calendar.

For information media. Not an official record.