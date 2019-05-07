The President’s Malaria Initiative - 13th Annual Report to Congress | May 2019

PMI IS DELIVERING ON ITS MISSION

PMI has been fighting mosquitoes and malaria parasites since President George W. Bush launched it in 2006. Before PMI started, a child would die from malaria every 30 seconds. U.S. technical and financial commitments through PMI and contributions by the U.S. Government (USG) to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, together with the efforts of national and global partners, have weakened malaria’s grip worldwide. Thanks to USG leadership and collective global action, every two minutes, three of four children who would have died now survive.

With national governments in the lead and in close collaboration with global and local partners,

PMI has helped countries achieve and maintain substantial reductions in malaria cases while continuing to save more lives each year (Figure 1). Focusing on Africa and Southeast Asia, where the need is greatest, PMI’s central role in optimizing and scaling up proven, cost-effective interventions—such as insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying (IRS), and FIGURE 2. PMI contributions to fight malaria in FY 2018 FIGURE 1. Since 2006, in countries where PMI works, global efforts have supported: 51% decline in malaria death rates 20% decline in malaria case rates life-saving medicines—has helped drive these impressive results. PMI balances its commodity investments with catalytic technical and operational assistance for partners to generate even more impact. In Fiscal Year (FY) 2018, thanks to the bipartisan support of Congress and the American taxpayer, PMI benefited at least 570 million people at risk of malaria—90 million more than in FY 2017.

Preventing and controlling malaria remains a U.S. national security and foreign-assistance priority— and one of the most cost-effective development investments for the USG. Thanks to the generosity of the American people, PMI invested $723 million across 27 country programs in FY 2018.