03 Mar 2018

President Lajčák dialogues on peace, migration and a sustainable planet in Addis Ababa

Report
from UN Office to the African Union
Published on 02 Mar 2018 View Original

H.E. Mr. Miroslav Lajčák, President of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly made an official visit to Addis Ababa from 28 February to 1 March 2018.

The main purpose of his visit was to engage stakeholders in discussions around priorities he has set for his presidency which include migration, peace and a sustainable planet. In this visit, President Lajčák met with the leadership at the UN Office to the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa where respective Frameworks on Peace and Security as well as Development were discussed. In addition, President Lajčák met with the President of Ethiopia, H.E. Dr. Mulatu Teshome and addressed graduate students at Addis Ababa University. President Lajčák also addressed the African Union Permanent Representative's Council (PRC) in an exchange that explored greater collaboration between the UN and the AU after meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat and Commissioners for Social Affairs, Infrastructure and Energy and Trade and Industry namely, H.E. Mrs. Amira ElFadil, Commissioner, H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid and H.E. Albert M. Muchanga.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.