President Lajčák dialogues on peace, migration and a sustainable planet in Addis Ababa

H.E. Mr. Miroslav Lajčák, President of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly made an official visit to Addis Ababa from 28 February to 1 March 2018.

The main purpose of his visit was to engage stakeholders in discussions around priorities he has set for his presidency which include migration, peace and a sustainable planet. In this visit, President Lajčák met with the leadership at the UN Office to the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa where respective Frameworks on Peace and Security as well as Development were discussed. In addition, President Lajčák met with the President of Ethiopia, H.E. Dr. Mulatu Teshome and addressed graduate students at Addis Ababa University. President Lajčák also addressed the African Union Permanent Representative's Council (PRC) in an exchange that explored greater collaboration between the UN and the AU after meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat and Commissioners for Social Affairs, Infrastructure and Energy and Trade and Industry namely, H.E. Mrs. Amira ElFadil, Commissioner, H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid and H.E. Albert M. Muchanga.