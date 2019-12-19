Preparing for the Next Tsunami: Reducing Losses and Damages in the Coastal Western Mediterranean Areas Summary Recommendations [EN/AR/FR]

INTRODUCTION

Representatives of governmental, scientific and emergency management institutions from the Maghreb countries gathered in Rabat, Morocco,on the 15 and 16 November 2018 for a workshop on Preparing for the Next Tsunami: Reducing Losses and Damages in the Coastal Western Mediterranean Areas.The aim of the workshop was to present the development of the Tsunami Early Warning and Mitigation System in the North-Eastern Atlantic, the Mediterranean and Connected Seas (NEAMTWS) as well as to discuss national tsunami hazard, risk, preparedness and mitigation in Maghreb/ISESCO countries.The workshop was organized by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO together with the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the UNESCO for the Maghreb based in Rabat, and the Centre National pour la Recherche Scientifique et Technique of Morocco (CNRST).The workshop was held back-to-back with the Experts Meeting on the Identification and Prioritization of Capacity-Building activities related to Natural Hazards, 12–13 November 2018 organized by the Earth Sciences and Geo-Hazards Risk Reduction sectionof the ISESCO/UNESCO. The meeting was opened by Dr Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, Director General of ISESCO, Mrs Golda El Khoury, Director of UNESCO Rabat Office; and Dr Denis Chang Seng,Technical Secretary for ICG/NEAMTWS of IOC/UNESCO.