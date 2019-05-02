Preparedness, Response and Recovery Actions Related to Situations of Electoral Violence

Background and rationale

Every year, several countries in Africa have national presidential and/or parliamentary elections. Unfortunately, some of them generate tensions and violence during the campaign period, voting days and/or after the elections. As part of their mandate, National Societies (NSs) are frequently in the forefront in the preparation and delivery of humanitarian assistance such as First Aid during electoral-related violence. Their election preparedness and response plans have often been developed with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and partner NSs (pNSs) support to increase readiness and capacity. As a result, there is a wealth of experiences available to share with other NSs to support in addressing new similar situations of electoral violence.

Objective and expected output

Promoting well-coordinated efforts in terms of election-preparedness and contingency planning is a priority for IFRC and ICRC in Africa. In September 2018, the Africa Disaster Management Advisory Group (ADMAG)’s Plan of Action identified the following key action: to produce a guiding document on election preparedness and response to be used by African NSs and other Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (Movement) partners. Consequently, a combined endeavor by the ICRC, IFRC and the Swedish Red Cross (SRC) in close collaboration with experienced African NSs has been done to capture the learning in preparedness, response and post response. This so called guidance1 note is the result of a research study effort. This best practice highlighting different NSs experiences is the result of a research study effort. This process is also to be understood as part of the Plan of Action of the Strengthening Movement Cooperation and Coordination (SMCC).