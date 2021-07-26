Preparedness in the Pacific - ETC Situation Report #9, Reporting period Q2 – 1 April to 30 June 2021

Highlights

• A new ETC Coordinator took up the post on 3 May and is engaging with national ETC representatives and networks across the Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

• The ETC continues to support the response to COVID19 in the Pacific by planning key preparedness projects in Nauru, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

• The ETC is supporting Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) in the response to COVID-19 by providing equipment to enhance their field preparedness and data collection capacity.