Preparedness in the Pacific - ETC Situation Report #9, Reporting period Q1 – 1 January to 31 March 2021

These Situation Reports will be distributed every quarter. The next report will be issued on or around 30/06/2021

Highlights

• The ETC conducted an annual user satisfaction survey to evaluate its preparedness activities in 2020 – the cluster performed particularly well in the provision of guidance and advisory, which received an 87.5 percent satisfaction rating.

• In 2021, the ETC plans to support the response to COVID-19 in the Pacific through four key preparedness projects in Nauru, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and for COVID-19 helplines across the region.

• The ETC continues to work with partners to establish a Disaster/Emergency Preparedness and Response (D-EPR) educational training course to build capacity in the Pacific.

