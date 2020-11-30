World + 4 more
Preparedness in the Pacific - ETC Situation Report #8, Reporting period 01/10/2020 to 31/11/2020
Attachments
Highlights
• The ETC Coordinator for the Pacific arrived in Fiji on 11 November, following a significant delay to travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The ETC launched a survey from 16-30 November to gather feedback from partners in the region on its response to Cyclone Harold.
• As part of the response to COVID-19 in the Pacific, the ETC has initiated a project plan to enhance communications systems in Nauru, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.