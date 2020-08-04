Preparedness in the Pacific - ETC Situation Report #6, Reporting period 01/07/2020 to 31/07/2020

Highlights

• A new ETC Coordinator for the Pacific took up the post on 20 July.

ETC Activities

• The first interim guidance document for Pacific Island Counties (PICs) outlining the use of digital health tools and systems for the health sector response to COVID-19 is now available to view here. The guidance is the outcome of continued collaboration with the health services delivery team of the Joint Pacific COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT), led by WHO.

• The ETC in the Pacific provided technical expertise to a UN Population Fund (UNFPA) telehealth project involving service delivery for sexual and reproductive health services. The ETC advised on delivery modality solutions in the context of social distancing. When implemented, the telehealth service will cater to patients on remote outer Pacific islands, taking into consideration the context of COVID-19