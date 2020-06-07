Preparedness in the Pacific - ETC Situation Report #3, Reporting period 01/05/2020 to 31/05/2020

These Situation Reports will be distributed every month. The next report will be issued on or around 30/06/20.

Highlights

• The ETC Pacific Coordinator is working with the Joint Pacific COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) on guidelines for using technical solutions to deliver COVID-19 response and preparedness services.

• The ETC supported a community-based incident response drill in Nauru, focusing on public awareness and communication systems as part of COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

• The ETC in the Pacific is developing a training course called Disaster-Emergency Preparedness and Response (D-EPR) for ICT and emergency telecommunications professionals in the Pacific.